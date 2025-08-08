8

In a rare and wonderful feat as far as sequels go, Freakier Friday not only stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Freaky Friday, but it layers its 2003 classic predecessor with a vibrant, new energy. A pure, unadulterated shot of joy, Nisha Ganatra's vibrant blast from the past feels like a warm hug for the millennial soul. Beautifully crafted and a celebration of an era defined by bold teen flicks and even bolder soundtrack, Freakier Friday swaps old stories for fresh ones, delivering a new classic for the next generation.

The sequel picks up years after the original body-swapping incident, with Anna (Lindsay Lohan) now grown up and mother to a daughter of her own, Harper (Julia Butters). Following her engagement to Eric (Manny Jacinto), the couple navigate the challenges of a blended family, including her soon-to-be stepdaughter Lily (Sophia Hammons).

As the two families try to merge, Anna and her mother Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) find themselves facing another magical mix-up, with "lightning" indeed striking twice. This time, though, the swap involves Anna, Tess, Lily and Harper, and the four race against time to change back before Anna and Eric's wedding.

Curtis returns with her iconic magnetic charm, turning up the dial on her physical comedy to a truly riotous degree. She delivers a masterclass in humour and effortless timing, and brings a deeply endearing warmth to Tess. The sparkling chemistry between her and Chad Michael Murray's Jake remains electric. Their scenes together are a delightful tug-of-war between old flames and new sparks, with every barbed comment and knowing glance landing perfectly. Jake's enduring torch for Tess creates a sweet and satisfying thread that weaves through the chaos, and their interactions becomes an absolute laugh-out-loud highlight.

For those of us who grew up on a steady diet of Lindsay Lohan's early pre-teen and teen movies — from the sharp wit of Mean Girls and the playful charm of The Parent Trap to the dramatic Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen — seeing her step back into Anna's shoes is a nostalgic treat. Lohan effortlessly re-captures the essence of Anna, blending familiar daughterly angst with a newfound wisdom. Her return as Anna serves as more than just a performance: it's a confident and radiant Lohanaissance.

The film's loving homage to the original makes Freakier Friday a true standout. Clearly aware of the legacy that this film carries, Ganatra gives the body swap narrative a fresh spin, without sacrificing the elements that made Freaky Friday a classic. Ganatra peppers the movie with delightful winks and nods that feel like a secret language shared between the filmmakers and their audience. The filmmaker ensures these genuine moments of connection honour the legacy of the first film, rather than just being cheap callbacks.

Undoubtedly, the film's heart beats loudest in its musical moments. An infectious joy radiates from the screen, culminating in a spectacular finale that will have many dancing on their feet. When Anna takes the stage with her band Pink Slip to belt out the iconic anthem "Take Me Away," the film strikes a euphoric and celebratory tone. The energy is palpable, and will leave audiences of all ages with all the feels.