Hanging out with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, it's only a matter of time before someone ends up getting naked and doing something silly — and that was certainly the case for Woody Harrelson, who has reminisced about the time he and Flea went snowboarding together naked.

"We've been boarding together many times," Harrelson said while hosting Flea on his podcast Where Everybody Knows Your Name alongside co-host Ted Danson.

"Remember the time we snowboarded naked down that mountain?" Flea asked. "I have footage of Woody Harrelson and I snowboarding stark naked down a big snowy mountain."

Flea added that it's only because of Harrelson's wife, Laura Louie, that the footage isn't online. "I wanted to post it on Instagram, but Laura cautioned me against it, that it might not be wise to have our peckers floating around," Flea joked.

And besides — snowboarding is definitely not the most flattering time to be naked. "And it was cold, so in your defence…" Danson added, to which Harrelson responded, "That would be my only defence."

Watch the bassist's appearance on Where Everybody Knows Your Name below.