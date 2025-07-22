In 2020, FKA twigs sued her former partner, actor Shia LaBeouf, for $10 million USD, accusing him of sexual assault, battery and "relentless abuse" during their year-long relationship in 2019. Now, the British artist born Tahliah Debrett Barnett has dropped the lawsuit, filing to dismiss all her claims.

In court documents first obtained by Us Weekly, Barnett filed to dismiss all of her claims against LaBeouf — who has steadfastly denied the allegations — in the Superior Court of California yesterday (July 21) with prejudice, meaning she cannot refile.

"Committed to forging a constructive path forward, we have agreed to settle our case out of court," Barnett's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, said in a joint statement with LaBeouf's attorney, Shawn Holley. "While the details of the settlement will remain private, we wish each other personal happiness, professional success and peace in the future."