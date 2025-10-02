The annual Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) returns for its 44th edition from October 2 to 12 in Hollywood North. Boasting a slate filled with talent local to Vancouver and from across the country, as well as some the year's biggest award contenders, VIFF returns with a bang and then some.

In addition to the impressive list of films screening at the festival, several live events across the 10 days adds to the excitement as VIFF takes over the city. Mad Professor and claire rousay will bring the house down with their respective sets at the Chan Centre for Performing Arts and the Rio Theatre, while Julianna Barwick and loscil share the stage for the first time as part of VIFF Live.

As the festival kicks off with opening-day screenings of If I Had Legs I'd Kick You and It Was Just an Accident (the latter being the latest from legendary Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi), here are five must-see films at VIFF 2025!

For more information about the programming and tickets, check out VIFF's website here.

Akashi (あかし)

Directed by Mayumi Yoshida

The narrative directorial debut of Mayumi Yoshida, Akashi follows the journey of a visual artist's return to Tokyo after having lived in Vancouver for 10 years. Upon her arrival in Japan, Kana Yamamoto (played by Yoshida) uncovers family secrets and reacquaints herself with an old love. In what appears to be a tender-hearted story about the complexities of love and family, Yoshida's creative eye and personal touch looks to be a thoughtful and introspective debut.

Blue Heron

Directed by Sophy Romvari

One of the most talked about films coming out of Toronto's festival earlier this month, Blue Heron is the feature debut for Sophy Romvari, a Toronto-based filmmaker. The drama traces a Hungarian family's emigration to Vancouver Island through the eyes of eight-year-old Sasha (Eylul Guven), including the increasingly volatile behaviour of her oldest brother. Blue Heron promises to deliver an emotional gut-punch and marks the arrival of an exceptional emerging filmmaker.

Nika & Madison

Directed by Eva Thomas



Eva Thomas expands upon her acclaimed short film Redlights with her feature-length debut as a solo director in Nika & Madison. Starring Ellyn Jade and Star Slade, the film, like its short film predecessor, takes inspiration from Thelma & Louise, following two Indigenous women on the run after leaving a police officer in a coma following his attempted assault of Madison. The film's ensemble includes noted Canadian stars such as Amanda Brugel, Shawn Doyle and Jennifer Podemski. Nika & Madison looks to be a rousing story about resilience and friendship.

Steal Away

Directed by Clement Virgo

One of Canada's preeminent filmmakers returns with a psychological thriller based on the story of a young teen who escapes slavery in 1846. The film sees Cécile (Mallori Johnson) fall in lust while also being the focus of a young voyeur in an estate that offers the young woman and her mother lodging. Clement Virgo has a long history of pushing the envelope and redefining Canadian cinema at every turn, we can't wait to see what Steal Away has in store.

Treasure of the Rice Terraces

Directed by Kent Donguines



Returning to the Philippines, director Kent Donguines explores the history and significance of Indigenous Kalinga tattoos. Once banned by colonizers, the centuries-old practice is currently experiencing a revival, and Donguines connects with 107-year-old master artist Apo Whang-od to understand the body art tradition. Donguines's documentary short film Kalinga (Care) from 2022 demonstrated the filmmaker's thoughtful approach to his subjects and the personal subject matter, a trend we expect to continue in Treasure of the Rice Terraces.