Joshua Oppenheimer, Radu Jude, Miguel Gomes and Aki Kaurismäki are among 35 filmmakers from Film Workers for Palestine who have signed an open letter to MUBI — the indie streaming platform, production company and film distributor — urging leadership to cut ties with investor Sequoia Capital, a venture capital firm that has recently also invested in businesses aligned with the Israeli military.

Backlash against MUBI's partnership with Sequoia has been growing since the Silicon Valley-based company's investment in Kela, a military tech startup that finds weapons and military-grade applications for AI and drones, came to light in June. Sequoia had just invested $100 million USD in MUBI, and the film company defended their relationship with the investor in a statement, writing, "The beliefs of individual investors do not reflect the views of MUBI."

Sequoia has invested in a number of other companies, including Apple and Google, but boasts its partnership with Kela on its website as a way to "leverage Israel's unique cadre of technowarriors to help defend the Western world order."

Oppenheimer, Jude, Gomes, Kaurismäki and numerous others with MUBI-affiliated film projects — including Robert Greene, Sarah Friedland, Levan Akin and actor Kathleen Chalfant — have signed the following letter, obtained by IndieWire:

Dear MUBI leadership,

We write as filmmakers who have a professional relationship to MUBI to express our serious concern regarding MUBI decision to accept $100 million in funding from Sequoia Capital, a private equity firm that, since late 2023 has chosen to double down on investing in Israeli military technology companies with the goal of profiting from the Gazan genocide. In 2024, Sequoia heavily invested in Kela, a military tech startup founded by a former senior manager of Palantir Israel and multiple Israeli military intelligence veterans, as well as military drone manufacturer Neros, and the unmanned aerial vehicle manufacture, Mach Industries.

MUBI's financial growth as a company is now explicitly tied to the genocide in Gaza, which implicates all of us that work with MUBI. We too believe that cinema can be powerful. And we know that we can't always control how audiences will respond to our work, and whether or not it will move and inspire them. But we can control how our work reflects our values and commitments — ones that are wholly ignored when our work is brought into alliance with a genocide-profiteering private equity firm.

Gaza is enduring mass civilian killings, including of journalists, artists, and film workers, alongside the widespread destruction of Palestinian cultural sites and heritage. We don't believe an arthouse film platform can meaningfully support a global community of cinephiles while also partnering with a company invested in murdering Palestinian artists and filmmakers. We approach our work with care for the people and communities they represent, and the audiences who will watch it, because as artists we are accountable to more than the bottom line. Yet MUBI's decision to partner with Sequoia demonstrates a total lack of accountability to the artists and communities who have helped the company flourish. We believe that it is our ethical duty to do no harm. We expect our partners, at a minimum, to refuse to be complicit in the horrific violence being waged against Palestinians.

We ask you to heed the call made by Film Workers for Palestine and take action that meaningfully responds to the artists and the audiences who are such an integral part of MUBI's success.

The full list of signatories:

Aki Kaurismäki

Radu Jude

Jessica Beshir

Joshua Oppenheimer

Robert Greene

Kazik Radwanski

Carson Lund

Michael Basta

Nate Fisher

Blake Williams

Iva Radivojevic

Nina Menkes

Ben Rivers

Bingham Bryant

Kit Zauhar

Ian Edlund

Sarah Friedland

Kathleen Chalfant

Miguel Gomes

Constance Tsang

Truong Minh Quy

Deragh Campbell

Laura Huertas

John Smith

Andrea Luka Zimmerman

Cherien Dabis

Tyler Taormina

Erik Lund

Maureen Fazendeiro

Levan Akin

Courtney Stephens

Eric Baudelaire

Camilo Restrepo

Teddy Williams

Nahuel Perez Biscayart

Jussi Vatanen

Neo Sora

Sofia Bohdanowicz