5

Since even before the Book of Revelation, how the world will end has always been anybody's guess — cataclysmic biblical end of days, nuclear winter, Y2K.

Today's anxieties, fuelled by climate crises and the struggle to control the flow of information, are equally tangible and bear the same quiet hysteria from which hopelessness springs. AI — the new rebar injected into the malleable concrete of digital infrastructures — threatens the resource most precious to any living being: water. The Well, the post-apocalyptic narrative debut feature from Hubert Davis, imagines that plausible future where water has become tainted.

Borrowing a George Miller-style introduction best seen (and heard) in Mad Max: Fury Road and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, voice clips fade in and out, shouting and crying exposition as aquatic images flow across the screen. For The Well, the end of potable water drives humanity to the brink of extinction, as those who remain quench their hydration needs in government-designated "Blue Zones." Anyone who drinks from a natural source without proper filtration becomes infected with a mysterious disease, marking their sternums with a darkened sore and killing them over time. It's far from a grand apocalypse, and like The Well, human in scale.

But for Sarah (Shailyn Pierre-Dixon) and her parents (Arnold Pinnock and Joanne Boland), there's no need to relocate to those unseen strongholds where martial law reigns. Lucky for them, near their isolated cabin, a ground well provides clean water. When a stranger (Idrissa Sanogo) arrives and the well's filter breaks, he and Sarah must go out to a place he insists has the solution. They travel what appears to be a ravaged Ontario in autumn, CN containers rusting and trees shedding their yellowed leaves.

The texture of the post-apocalypse provides The Well with its richest offering. Clothes look lived in and maintained as much as they can, and the people wearing them inhabit equally tangible ad-hoc structures. Motor homes and corrugated plastic create rooms, while decorations made of materials meant to last adorn them. This is the work of a generation that saw the world end and was forced to build something new.

"Where would we be without beauty like this?" Sheila McCarthy's Gabrielle, a cultish leader to whom Sanogo's Jamie leads Sarah, asks her four followers.

Gabrielle, The Well's supposed antagonist, feels as shallow as the creeks that threaten to kill those who drink from them. Her charisma stems from politeness as she preaches to her handful of devotees like a camp chair philosopher. No threat radiates from her. Her acolytes blindly follow because she once helped them and no other alternatives exist. Sarah's attempt to find the parts needed to fix her well while in Gabrielle's custody feels like surface tension, bearing the same amount of excitement as a lazy river. Any danger only stems from holding a gun or an infant as his mother demands his return.

But the B plot, an offshoot from Sarah's quest following her father's search for her, gives The Well its biggest rushes. Paul wears concern in his furled brow, bringing a grounded, borderline realistic intensity to a father searching for his only remaining child. He embodies the role perfectly while the others within the film feel underwritten, before being swept away in a non-climactic ending.

While The Well recognizes the fallacies in following a charismatic leader, the simplicity of those ideas alongside such incredibly grounded production makes me wish that such a film had dared to go deeper.

The 2025 Fantasia International Film Festival runs from July 16 to August 3. Find information and tickets at the event's website.