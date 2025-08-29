7

It seems easy to become famous these days. Friends and celebrities now exist side by side on social media feeds, and, if their DMs are open, celebs are, in theory, just a click away. Cue parasocial relationships and chasing a life that perhaps only exists in images housed on a timeline.

The disconcerting thriller Lurker, the directorial debut feature from screenwriter Alex Russell, encapsulates the warped ideal that has taken hold of countless hopefuls and clout-chasers alike.

Shortlisted on the 2020 Black List (a yearly roundup of Hollywod's best-loved but not-yet-produced screenplays), Lurker remains just as culturally relevant, if not more so, almost five years later. Centring on Matthew (Montreal's own Théodore Pellerin in a star turn), the film charts the twentysomething L.A.-based retail worker's obsession with Oliver (Archie Madekwe), an emerging indie pop act whose music would merit an exclusive vinyl from Urban Outfitters and probably no love critically. Boyish and egotistical, Oliver lives in the Hills with his friends and creative subordinates.

After a seemingly chance encounter with Oliver, Matthew manages to get a backstage invitation. Like a lamprey feeding on its host, Matthew sucks up to the singer, inserting himself further into his life, becoming a creative consultant armed with a camcorder and a desire to make it big by whatever unethical means necessary.

Comparisons to Saltburn and Nightcrawler are inevitable, but the vacuity of Emerald Fennel's Instagram aesthetic non-shockfest is instead replaced by a freakishly genuine discomfort and a refreshingly modern portrait of Los Angeles.

Recalling the "content houses" that popped up in Hollywood Hills a decade ago when thousands of YouTubers and Spotify hopefuls swarmed the city with hopes of fame and fortune, Russell populates Lurker's sweaty LA with interlopers and expats whose own egos rival Oliver's. Throwing a sociopathic protagonist into that coastal realm now mediated by Instagram likes and creative directors makes for what may become a time capsule of a film — think Ingrid Goes West, but for a culture where images of fame and wealth have become even more exaggerated. Anyone familiar with the broad strokes of The Talented Mr. Ripley or its dozens of imitators and loose adaptations (like Saltburn) will find some parallels in Lurker.

While gross and engrossing for its nearly two-hour runtime, a predictability emerges as Matthew pries his way further into Oliver's circle. We know what he's doing and where he will end up, but how Russell charts Matthew's rise and fall manages to remain hyper-relevant within current cultural conversations, modernizing the now-stock story in a genuinely novel fashion.

An added freshness is Zack Fox's performance as Swett, one of Oliver's so-called friends and housemates. Most well known for his turn as Tariq in Abbott Elementary, Fox drops his usual goofy demeanour in favour of being the movie's straight man, but he manages to still pull laughs with a refreshing dryness as a dude who just wants to hang out without an internet-grown freak encroaching. The rest of the cast, often hilarious and perfectly at home in their roles, elevates Lurker to the sleeper festival hit that it has become.

The presentation and critique of this new American Dream — the one that took hold since YouTubers and online personalities became the nouveau riche not too long ago — is Lurker's strongest suit. After all, anyone can become rich, and therefore successful, if they work hard enough. Right?!