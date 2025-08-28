Haven't millennials suffered enough? It's a weird enough thing to consider that nobody your age has cable TV anymore, but nothing can cement the reality of the situation more than the news that the Family Channel is going off the air after more than 35 years.

As MobileSyrup reports, the Toronto-based media company WildBrain has been unable to secure licensing deals with Bell and Rogers and, consequently, four of its channels will be going off the air: Family Channel, Family Jr., WildBrainTV and Télémagino. (Bell had apparently already removed WildBrain's channels due to a dispute, and sole carrier Rogers will now be dropping the channels in the upcoming months.)

WildBrain had filed an appeal with the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), claiming it was at an "undue disadvantage" in its negotiations, but the CRTC ultimately sided with Bell and Rogers. WildBrain will now exclusively be focusing on its TV programming in the streaming world, having previously produced Peanuts content for Apple TV+, as well as Sonic Prime and the upcoming Minecraft series for Netflix.

If you weren't raised by it, since 1988, the Family Channel had been one of the go-to cable channels for Canadian youth, airing both Disney Channel's American programming and original content like the weirdly sexually charged blended family comedy Life with Derek, Radio Free Roscoe and Naturally, Sadie.