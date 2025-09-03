The Festival of Festivals has been a standing appointment in the city and film community's calendar for half a century, and after some recent setbacks (including the COVID-19 pandemic, the lengthy Hollywood labour disputes in 2023, and the loss of Bell as the primary sponsor last year), the Toronto International Film Festival is celebrating its milestone 50th anniversary with a bang and the odd celebrity.

World-famous filmmakers will return to the festival, while emerging talents continue to establish their profiles, and fans flock to King Street West for the chance to see a famous actor make the seven-second walk from an Escalade to the front doors of the Princess of Wales Theatre. The festival will welcome films and talent from all over the world, and we can't wait to make the obligatory mad dash from Roy Thomson Hall to the Scotiabank Theatre once again.

Ahead of the kickoff on September 4, here are 10 films that we can't wait to watch and insufferably talk about on socials. Check out all of Exclaim!'s TIFF 2025 reviews here.

100 Sunset

Directed by Kunsang Kyirong

In her feature directorial debut, Kunsang Kyirong unravels a mystery in a Parkdale apartment complex with a young woman who spies on her neighbours at its heart. 100 Sunset looks to be a moody navigation through a Toronto neighbourhood and the Tibetan-Canadian residents who hold it together. Kyirong shines a light on a community not often part of the discussions around the city, and certainly not one the film and television industries prioritize, making 100 Sunset a unique film from the outset.

Dinner with Friends

Directed by Sasha Leigh Henry



This one's for the middle-aged millennial handling life's duties and responsibilities, while still wanting to maintain some semblance of a social life. The creator of Bria Mack Gets a Life, Sasha Leigh Henry returns to TIFF with Dinner with Friends, a film that takes us into a long-standing friendship group and their semi-regular dinner parties where they catch up and discuss the issues of the day. Henry demonstrated a distinct and clever aptitude in Bria Mack that should thoughtfully carry Dinner with Friends across the mundane, the hilarious and the inevitable dramatics.

EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert

Directed by Baz Luhrmann

After directing the Oscar-nominated Elvis, Baz Luhrmann told the Elvis Presley fandom what we hoped to be true: there existed yet-unseen footage from the famed singer's two previous concert documentary films, 1970's That's the Way It Is and 1972's Elvis on Tour. Two years later, Luhrmann has made good on his promise and will be premiering EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert, a film that the Australian director says isn't quite a documentary nor a concert film. Whatever it is, Elvis fans are ready to TCB.

If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Directed by Mary Bronstein

My wife likes to claim that I have a crush on Rose Byrne, since 2018's Juliet, Naked is my all-time top "put it on in the background while I'm working" movie. But the truth is that I just really like her as an actor — and everyone seems to agree about her performance as an anxiety-filled woman on the verge of a breakdown, which won her the award for best leading performance at Sundance this year. The so-crazy-it-just-might-work cast also features Conan O'Brien and A$AP Rocky.

Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery

Directed by Ally Pankiw

There are a few promising Canadian pop culture docs coming to TIFF this year, including Colin Hanks's fest-opening John Candy: I Like Me and the Drake-featuring Degrassi: Whatever It Takes. Best of all is a Lilith Fair doc from director Ally Pankiw (I Used to Be Funny), which was "made with the full support and authorization of Sarah McLachlan" and features the famed founder along with Bonnie Raitt, Sheryl Crow, Erykah Badu, Jewel and more.

Mile End Kicks

Directed by Chandler Levack

Chandler Levack made a big splash in indie circles with her excellent directorial debut, I Like Movies. The follow-up seems like it was tailor-made for Exclaim!, since it's a rom-com about a music critic who gets involved with two members of the same indie rock band in Montreal.

Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie

Directed by Matt Johnson

Matt Johnson made an almost-mainstream splash with the excellent BlackBerry, and now he's back with his old buddy Jay McCarrol to revive their beloved Toronto mockumentary Nirvanna the Band the Show for the feature-length treatment. Maybe they'll finally get that Rivolvi gig!

Rental Family

Directed by HIKARI

Following her critically acclaimed 37 Seconds, Japanese filmmaker HIKARI draws upon the idea of professional surrogacy wherein people hire strangers to join them at social events under the guise of them being a friend, relative or colleague. Oscar winner Brendan Fraser stars in Rental Family as a struggling American actor living in Japan who's hired to play the role of mourner at a funeral. A wonderful premise that could be thought-provoking, humorous and heartwarming, here's hoping HIKARI goes for "all of the above."

The Smashing Machine

Directed by Benny Safdie



Action B-movie staple the Rock is going prestige with some help from director Benny Safdie. It's a bit like the UFC version of The Wrestler, and appears to be the most A24-looking film that A24 has ever A24ed.

Youngblood

Directed by Hubert Davis

Since its release in 1986, the Rob Lowe-, Patrick Swayze- and Keanu Reeves- starring Youngblood has become a cult classic, especially among hockey fans. In a modern reimagining, Ashton James takes over the role of Dean Youngblood, a Hamilton, ON-residing hockey player with NHL dreams. Youngblood is James's second leading role this year after the release of indie darling Boxcutter, and looks to capture a different side to the up-and-coming actor. The film also marks the final work by the late Charles Officer, a hockey player in his youth drafted by the Sudbury Wolves. Officer completed the screenplay alongside Josh Epstein and Kyle Rideout before his death in 2023, and Hubert Davis assumed directing duties after Officer's untimely passing.