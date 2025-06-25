8

When presented with the existence of Every Time You Lose Your Mind: A Film About Failure, anyone familiar with the Los Angeles trio Failure in the 1990s would ask: of all the bands who made waves in that decade, how did this band land a feature-length documentary?

It's a fair question. Failure's story is no different from that of many of their alt-rock contemporaries: indie band makes it to the majors, only to fall prey to substance abuse. "We were a band called Failure that failed," quips co-founding member Greg Edwards near the film's end, acknowledging their short run.

The crass answer to that initial question is Ken Andrews. The other half of the group's founding creative brain trust, Andrews cut his teeth shooting hip-hop music videos in the early '90s and directed this doc, in which he makes a more nuanced bid for the band's relevance in today's musical landscape.

Beginning as a noisy post-punk outfit, across three albums Failure evolved into a powerhouse blend of alt-rock and space rock. Fantastic Planet, their 1996 commercial and creative peak, also coincided with Edwards and drummer Kellii Scott's increasing dependence on drugs. After their attempts to record a follow-up were ultimately scuttled by Edwards's increasingly erratic behaviour, the band quietly folded in 1997, only reuniting 17 years later, clean and clear-headed.

That's hardly a unique arc for a band of Failure's vintage, and Andrews doesn't stray far from the band bio documentary blueprint: more famous musicians praising the group, one-on-one interviews with Andrews, Edwards and Scott (as well as former members, business associates, friends and admirers), and plenty of archival footage to satiate die-hard fans.

Yet Andrews manages to breathe new life into that very standard framework by including a wide variety talking heads — Tool's Maynard James Keenan, Paramore's Hayley Wiliams, Jason Schwartzman, Melissa Auf der Maur, Butch Vig, Steve Albini, Tommy Lee and Margaret Cho. Beyond simply giving a cult-band some mainstream cred, Andrews uses them as third-party narrators, giving viewers a sense of what life was like both inside the band and for fans on the outside looking in during the group's initial run and as their reputation grew online. Their insights give crucial context about the group's continued relevance, which has allowed them to add another three records of material to their growing legend.

The band members themselves come across as surprisingly human, despite living a number of rock star clichés. Edwards in particular provides a very forthcoming perspective about his problems with drugs. Even their reunion (one that's been longer their initial run) came about in the quaintest of ways, when Andrews and Edward patched up their relationship through a series of playdates with their young children.

In an era where surface-level, brand-building docs are a dime a dozen, Every Time You Lose Your Mind offers the rare example of a band bio that feels necessary. Even for those who have never heard of Failure or wrote them off as one-hit wonders, there's enough humanity in the film to win everyone over.

Failure might have failed along traditional metrics, but their story shows that they've succeeded by redefining what success means.