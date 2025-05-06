Though Evanescence's seminal banger "Bring Me to Life" has been meme fodder for years, it was resurrected in Sunday's (May 4) excellent episode of Nathan Fielder's The Rehearsal. Apparently, it wasn't hard to get the song licensed for the show's use, as Amy Lee was down with the "really weird and fun" way it was going to be used.

Warning: this article contains spoilers about the second season of The Rehearsal.

The Evanescence bandleader spoke about the TV genius with Vulture, saying she started watching the show due to the song's placement. Like us, she thinks Nathan Fielder's theory that Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger was listening to the track while landing a plane in the Hudson River is "totally possible." "But we'll never know, especially given the way he outlined what he was sensing through the writing of the book about what pilots need to do to keep their job," she said. "So it's totally possible, and it means so much to me, even if it was just in his heart."

She also called the show's use of the song "beautiful," and that it's by far the weirdest way "Bring Me to Life" has been licensed. "I haven't seen his stuff before, but I recognize him. I've definitely seen his comedy in some form somewhere, and now I'm clued in to the fact he's some kind of genius," she said of Fielder.

In case you're wondering, when asked what she's listening to in a high-pressure scenario, Lee said she'd opt for Erykah Badu.

Lee's take on Fielder's creative vision is one we certainly agree with, seeing as we gave Season 2 of The Rehearsal a 10/10.