Eleanor the Great isn't a perfect film. It isn't even a great film. That said, it does meditate on some interesting themes circling around grief, storytelling and the mercurial nature (and thus importance) of truth. It also features sublime performances from June Squibb and Erin Kellyman that effectively lift a stale script. Most importantly of all, it brings to trial the misogyny that often underlies our — critics and casual movie-goers alike — attitudes towards directorial efforts from women who shift from acting to directing.

Oscar-nominated actor Scarlett Johansson makes her feature directorial debut telling the story of the eponymous Eleanor (Squibb) who pretends to be a Holocaust survivor after accidentally stumbling into a support group at a local Jewish community centre. Eleanor doesn't purposefully intend to deceive the actual survivors; she passes her recently deceased, lifelong best friend Bessie's (Rita Zohar) harrowing story as her own in an effort to keep Bessie alive for just a moment longer. However, when a young journalism student, Nina (Kellyman), takes a special interest in her alleged odyssey from Auschwitz to Manhattan, Eleanor has no choice but to keep up the pretense.

The problems with Eleanor the Great stem mostly from Tory Kamen's script. Kamen excels at examining the film's core theme of friendship; between the decades-long relationship Eleanor and Bessie have, and the unexpected one that blossoms between Eleanor and Nina, the script deftly illustrates how integral connection is for human survival. However, its endeavour to intertwine humour and the Holocaust, while also tackling grander tensions of objective truth versus deception, as well as faith and identity, ultimately prove too ambitious, particularly in the hands of a new director.

To her credit, Johansson opts for a no-frills approach to Eleanor the Great. She hones in on character and performance — she is an actor, after all — to tell a deeply human story about how our lives can (and should) be carried on by our loved ones after we die through the stories they tell about us. At times, the film relies on its actors to take it from bad to passable, especially when its other elements (a clunky tone and janky visual language) stick out by comparison. Nevertheless, Johansson undeniably succeeds in mining affecting performances from the cast, particularly Squibb and Kellyman.

After the film made its North American premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival, some early audiences inadvertently made Johansson the face of the "vanity projects" besmirching the film festival. Whether or not that's a true or fair assessment is a discussion for a different article, but it's somewhat unfair to Johansson, especially when there were far more male actors with directorial debuts at this year's festival, all of whom could have easily been plastered below the headlines.

Unintentionally, one of the bigger, external questions Eleanor the Great poses is: why are we so quick to be extra critical towards women's first features (Angelina Jolie's In the Land of Blood and Honey or Halle Berry's Bruised, for example)? No film is above criticism, but why do we demand immediate perfection from women who dare to step into new creative territory?

There's definitely room for Johansson to grow as a director, and, frankly, we should afford her the same grace we've given her male colleagues.