"A Western, but the guns are phones" is the truncated logline for Ari Aster's fourth feature film, Eddington, and that much is delivered in the 2.5-hour, pandemic-focused American thriller starring Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal. Aster, best known for his traditional horror sensibilities (Hereditary, Midsommar), continues to explore his thriller instincts, as previously displayed in the anxiety-inducing Beau Is Afraid, which also starred Phoenix.

The two A-listers play opposing forces in the titular small town in New Mexico, where we have time-travelled to May 2020, beginning in the weeks before Black Lives Matter protests erupted around the country in response to the killing of George Floyd. Phoenix, the anti-mask Sheriff Joe Cross, and Pascal, the neoliberal Mayor Ted, are at odds over how to handle Eddington's containment as the chasm between townspeople's ideology-led frustrations creates fissures in public life, manifesting in protests, mask tantrums and general violence — all while Ted mounts his reelection.

As Joe's home life devolves — exacerbated by conspiratorial, psychosis-ridden wife Louise (Emma Stone) and delusional MAGA-coded mother-in-law Dawn (Deirdre O'Connell) — he impulsively channels his anger into a half-baked mayoral campaign, which finds his stress reaching a fever-pitch as he attempts to control the town's conflicts and run for office at the same time. Naturally, Austin Butler's galaxy-brained cult-leader-like grifter figure swoops in to make things much worse for Joe at this pivotal moment.

All the while, recurring surveillance attempts by the neighbouring Pueblo cops add a necessary layer of paranoia, giving this thriller a historical context from which to draw relative insights about just how bad things have gotten in the failing US empire. Further creepiness comes in the form of townspeople wielding smartphones as weapons, trigger happy at the hint of anyone experiencing even the notion of conflict.

The two paternal figures of Eddington become allegorical representations of an America divided, a state in which the country remains today — perhaps even more so This particular flavour of upheaval, however, is true to the early-pandemic era, and purposefully so; this movie is meant to re-traumatize you.

Aster builds Ted, whose mayoral nice-speak lifts the moment challenges to his image arise, as an imperfect character as well — at the heart of Eddington exists a looming evil power that gets missed in all the inter-class conflict taking place on the main drag. And Ted is their biggest shill.

But what is Eddington trying to tell us? Is this a "both sides are bad" thing? (Aster has gone on record to say that his own politics have been purposefully concealed in Eddington.) Without dropping any spoilers, the film aims to be a microcosm of American society — an "illusion of choice" analogue — but like all of Aster's films, it doesn't tie up neatly. Perhaps another attempt to buck a nicely encapsulated story arc, Aster's tendency to muddy the plot in his final acts doesn't prove to be useful in this case. And at two and a half hours, the payoff for busting our bladders never really comes.

That said, the filmmaker's motifs — unapologetically gory violence, a creeping sense of supernatural oversight, left-field twists, and laugh-out-loud slapstick — make Eddington highly watchable, at least for the freaks among us. However, for those who may be re-triggered by pandemic discourse, the 2020 period piece might feel a little too soon.