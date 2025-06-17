Netflix just released a documentary about Toronto's controversial former mayor Rob Ford, titled Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem. Now, that doc has attracted the ire of the late mayor's brother, current Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who has called it "disgusting."

Asked about the documentary during an unrelated news conference this morning, Ford said he doesn't plan to watch the documentary. "They're disgusting people," he said about the creators of the doc. "Poor Rob's been dead nine years, and they just want to keep going after him."

He continued, "I talked to one person who saw it. It's just disgusting. Leave the guy alone. Let him rest in peace. Let his family rest in peace. They're just disgusting people. It just absolutely infuriates me, to be honest with you. [If] they want the truth, talk to the real people who absolutely loved him."

