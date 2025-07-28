Over two years after putting it out into the universe, Eddie Murphy has confirmed that, on top of Shrek 5, Dreamworks also has a Donkey movie in early production.

Speaking with ScreenRant, the comedian confirmed that while the cast of the fifth instalment of Shrek is still in works, and that animation work — beyond that yassified teaser, of course — hasn't started yet. "We're literally still doing Shrek," he said, adding that Donkey will begin in full force next month.

"We start in September on Donkey, we're doing a Donkey one, and that'll be three years from now, but we're about two years into Shrek 5. Still in the booth and about to start Donkey in September."

He continued: "Donkey's going to be like how Puss in Boots had his own movie ... Donkey's going to have his own movie, own little story with his dragon wife and his kids that are half-dragon and half-donkeys. They've written this funny story. We're doing that, starting that in September."

In the meantime, the fifth Shrek movie is due December 18, 2026.