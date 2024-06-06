Dolly Parton Announces Biographical Broadway Musical 'Hello, I'm Dolly'

Dolly Parton is heading from Nashville to Broadway to tell her life story through song. Just months removed from her massive star-studded rock album Rockstar, the country legend has announced that she's producing a biographical musical titled Hello, I'm Dolly: An Original Musical.

Parton revealed at the CMA Fest today that the production will debut on Broadway in 2026, per Billboard.

"I tried for years, how to do my life story and make it make sense," she said. "I needed to write some original music. I'm hoping you're gonna laugh and cry."

She's teamed up with Adam Speers of ATG Productions (the company behind Parton's 9 to 5: The Musical) and Danny Nozell of her management company CTK Enterprises.

Named for Parton's 1967 debut LP, Hello, I'm Dolly will include music from her illustrious career and original numbers written by Parton herself.

Stay tuned for more information regarding the musical at its official website.