After launching their 24/7 Simpsons channel earlier this year, Disney+ is now dedicating the stream to the dysfunctional family's patriarch.

This week, "Homerpalooza" is taking over the channel, which will cycle through 200 episodes that focus on Homer Simpson. The stream's name is a reference to the Season 7 episode of the same name, where Homer travels as a stuntman with an alternative rock festival.

"In the history of television, is there a funnier 80 hours than the top 200 Homer episodes of The Simpsons? (DRAMATIC PAUSE) No," Simpsons executive producer and showrunner Matt Selman wrote [via Variety].

The Simpsons-dedicated channel on Disney+ is available to premium subscribers of the service.