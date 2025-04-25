And that, kids, is how I met your mother.

Bon Iver leader Justin Vernon has shared a photo of himself with actor Cristin Milioti (a.k.a. the mother from How I Met Your Mother, as well as a star from The Penguin and many other films and shows) and a baby — although it's not entirely clear if it's a sincere life update, or part of the conceptual promotion of the new album SABLE, fABLE.

Vernon shared the photo along with the caption "TRUE LOVE IS A fABLE." The same photo was included in the album's behind-the-scenes book earlier this month, Stereogum notes.

The photo certainly seems to be a baby announcement, although it's a bit more complicated than that. Just last month, Vernon explicitly told The New York Times' Popcast that he isn't a father, saying, "I thought I'd have kids and a wife and like, that kind of love in my life. But I have my health. I have joy. I have love in my life everywhere I look."

Furthermore, Vernon and Milioti aren't publicly known to be in a relationship together, and she wasn't ever photographed being pregnant, despite being in the public eye. (Of course, there are ways for a couple to have a baby that don't involve being pregnant.)

See the baby reveal below. The details of the situation will presumably be revealed soon.