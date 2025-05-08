John Mulaney seems to be having way too much fun with his weekly Netflix talk show, Everybody's Live, especially when it comes to booking the musical guests. So far, it's been a wide array of cult-beloved indies, seemingly personal favourites of the comedian's, who don't normally get late-night placements, like Mannequin Pussy, Kim Gordon and Cypress Hill — and lest we forget that Christmas miraculous METZ reunion!

The musical performances on Mulaney's show have also brought together some perhaps unexpected collaborative pairings, such as John Cale with Maggie Rogers on last week's episode. This week's is no exception: a professed Kaputt fan, the comedian brought on Destroyer, who performed with Jessica Pratt on last night's (May 7) episode.

Pratt sat next to Dan Bejar and held her guitar while he brought "Travel Light," the closing track from Dan's Boogie, to the cabaret-esque stage setting. After that, Pratt began "World on a String" from last year's Here in the Pitch as a solo acoustic number, with the Destroyer backing band later joining in. Neither song became a duet in the traditional sense, but it's still cool to see these two artists sharing the stage.

Watch a clip of the performance below, and you can check out the full episode of Everybody's Live with John Mulaney on Netflix now.