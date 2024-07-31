Demi Lovato is returning to the company that famously launched their career to make their directorial debut: examining what it's like to grow up in the spotlight, Child Star will premiere on Hulu — the US subscription media and content hub within the Disney+ streaming service — on September 17.

As one might expect, the documentary is star-studded, with prominent features from JoJo Siwa, Christina Ricci, Drew Barrymore, Raven-Symoné, Kenan Thompson and Lovato's Camp Rock co-star Alyson Stoner.

"I'm so proud to make my directorial debut with this documentary that sheds light on the complexities of child stardom, a topic that is very close to my heart," Lovato told The Hollywood Reporter.

They continued, "I want to thank our cast for being so vulnerable with their stories and our contributors for sharing their knowledge to help push the conversation forward. I hope viewers will gain a deeper understanding of the challenges and pressures faced by young people in the industry so we can achieve our goal of creating a safer and more supportive environment for future generations [of] young talents in entertainment, social media and beyond."

Despite the fact that he stopped managing the artist last year, Scooter Braun serves as one of the project's executive producers alongside Lovato's co-director Nicola Marsh, Scott Manson, Jen McDaniels and James Shin.