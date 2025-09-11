TIFF continues rolling on through this weekend, so every interviewer will be asking actors what their favourite Toronto restaurant is (it's always PAI) at premieres for another few days. Among the films that have yet to be screened is Degrassi: Whatever It Takes, a new documentary about the iconic Canadian teen drama directed by Lisa Rideout, which is scheduled to premiere on Saturday (September 13) at Scotiabank Theatre — unless the show's co-creator Linda Schuyler has a say in the matter.

Schuyler has now filed a lawsuit against the producers to halt the film from premiering, naming Toronto film and TV production company WildBrain, which owns the franchise, and production house Peacock Alley Entertainment as defendants in an Ontario court document filed Monday (September 8).

UPDATE (9/11, 10:21 a.m. ET): Schuyler has now settled the lawsuit, with all screenings at TIFF — including Saturday's world premiere — to go ahead as planned, according to a joint statement from the co-creator, WildBrain and Peacock Alley [via CBC]. The parties have apparently agreed to add context to the film around how the Degrassi actors were paid ahead of further distribution.

Schuyler's suit alleges that "defamatory statements and innuendo" in the documentary suggest to viewers that the co-creator built an "empire" that profited at the expense of Degrassi's young actors; Drake, Dayo Ade, Stefan Brogren, Amanda Deiseach, Maureen Deiseach, Shenae Grimes-Beech, Jake Epstein, Shane Kippel, Miriam McDonald, Stacie Mistysyn, Melinda Shankar, Amanda Stepto and Jordan Todosey were among those interviewed for the film.

Cast members from the show's early years are quoted in the doc, talking about how little they were paid for their labour, with one estimating it amounted to around $50 CAD per day. Schuyler's suit disputes this, claiming that the actors received a "generous compensation package" that was much higher — a sum even greater than union rates at the time.

The lawsuit likewise disputes the claims made in Degrassi: Whatever It Takes that the young actors had to pitch in on set by serving meals alongside the crew, as well as wearing their own clothes as wardrobe. Schuyler herself appears in the film's trailer (seen below), where she remarks of some of the franchise's controversial storylines, "Have we always gotten it right? Probably not. Have we told our stories with the best of intentions? Yes, we have."