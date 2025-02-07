Visionary directory David Lynch died last month, and now the filmmaker's cause of death has been revealed.

According to Lynch's death certificate, acquired by TMZ, he died of cardiac arrest due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Dehydration was also a factor in his death.

He died at his daughter's house on January 15 after being evacuated from his Los Angeles home due to the wildfires.

Lynch had been housebound due to emphysema caused by his smoking. He announced last year, "I have emphysema from my many years of smoking. I have to say that I enjoyed smoking very much, and I do love tobacco - the smell of it, lighting cigarettes on fire, smoking them - but there is a price to pay for this enjoyment, and the price for me is emphysema."