A Red Hot Chili Peppers show has been recreated with marionettes, and it's all thanks to thriller auteur David Fincher.

Love, Death & Robots is Netflix's animated sci-fi/horror anthology series created by Deadpool director Tim Miller, and it's returning for its fourth season next month (May 15). The first episode of that season is directed by Fincher and it's called "Can't Stop" — yes, as in the Chili Peppers song.

A synopsis for the episode reads, "A unique take on the Red Hot Chili Peppers' legendary 2003 performance at Slane Castle, Ireland, with band members Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith, and John Frusciante recreated as string-puppets." Anthony Kiedis, Flea, John Frusciante and Chad Smith are listed in the voice cast of the episode.

The Season 4 trailer shows a very brief clip of this performance, including some music that sounds distinctly like "Can't Stop" (although it's not the studio version). Check that out below.

RHCP's Live at Slane Castle was released on DVD back in 2003, a few months after the performance. In Love, Death & Robots, singer Kiedis looks much more like his current-day moustachioed self than his 2003 self.