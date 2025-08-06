As apparent as stating that the grass is, in fact, green, actor Dave Franco bears a resemblance to Luigi Mangione, the internet's beloved prince of the people and accused murderer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. A documentary about the Gen-Z face of vigilante justice is already in the works from Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney, but when the day his story gets green-lit for a biopic comes, Franco will be ready.

Franco and wife, fellow actor and frequent collaborator Alison Brie, are currently doing press for their latest project, Together, which brought the couple to last night's (August 5) episode of Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen. During a segment on the show, a fan asked if Franco would be down to play Mangione in a biopic if he were given the opportunity.

"How do I answer this?" the actor began, initially seeming hesitant. "No one has approached me about it yet, I'll say that. This is something that — more people in my life reached out about this exact thing than anything else that has ever happened. So let's just say I'm open if it's the right people and let's leave it at that."

Look, I get it — it's weird when we make people famous for (alleged) murder in general, but Mangione's case resonates with so many because it speaks truth to the health insurance industry's capitalistic power to inflict major harm with its claim denial practices (of course, the fact that he's good-looking certainly doesn't hurt). It's an important issue, Dave!