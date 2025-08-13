Netflix has announced new additions to the cast of Big Mistakes, Dan Levy's upcoming family crime series, whose title was also revealed today.

Created and executively produced by Levy and Rachel Sennott, Big Mistakes marks the first series from Levy's television deal with Netflix. The series' logline reads as follows: "Two deeply incapable siblings are blackmailed into the world of organized crime."

Big Mistakes will run for eight episodes, and is the continuation of the creative partnership with Levy and his Not a Real Production Company banner, which also produced Levy's feature film directorial debut Good Grief last year.

Joining the cast alongside previously announced cast members Taylor Ortega and Laurie Metcalf, who will co-star alongside Levy, are Jack Innanen (Adults, The Office Movers), Boran Kuzum (Thank You, Next, Buhter: A Forbidden Passion) and Abby Quinn (Hell of a Summer, Knock at the Cabin). Further additions to the cast also include Elizabeth Perkins, Jacob Gutierrez, Joe Barbara, Josh Fadem and Mark Ivanir.

Production for Big Mistakes is currently underway in New Jersey. No further information about when the series is expected to release has been revealed yet.