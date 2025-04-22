6

Led by a strong performance from Mark O'Brien, Shadow of God shifts the balance of the exorcist premise while giving winks and nods to plenty of classic films along the way.

Following a failed exorcism in Guadalajara, Father Mason Harper (O'Brien) returns home to Alberta to reconnect with his childhood friend Tanis (Jacqueline Byers). As Mason reacquaints himself, he begins seeing flashes of a man resembling his deceased father, Angus (Shaun Johnston), around town. With barely any time to hang his proverbial hat, Mason receives a house call from the local police with Angus in tow. By some mysterious — or perhaps divine — nature, Mason's father has come back to life.

Between confronting the seemingly living ghost of his father and being surrounded by the landscape of his childhood, Mason's memories and dreams return to an abusive youth at the hands of Angus, the then-leader of a fanatical religious group. These haunting visions come to a head when it becomes clear Angus has been possessed by something other than the devil.

Director Michael Peterson tasks himself with a healthy challenge in Shadow of God, not just thematically but visually as well. A fun reference to Raiders of the Lost Ark looks every bit the campy Canadian horror, but somehow really works within the world Peterson builds. The highlight, though, comes from the introduction of Lucifer (Josh Cruddas), where Peterson and cinematographer David Baron overlay Cruddas and O'Brien's visages bathed in red light. It's a simple effect that delivers a chilling result, aiding the narrative greatly.

Throughout the film, Peterson nudges at some heavy concepts — religion, trauma, abuse, humanity — never quite delivering a full punch, but consistently finding interesting threads to pull within those conversations, benefitting greatly from compelling performances from O'Brien, Johnston and Byers.

Shadow of God marks Peterson's third feature film, and his confidence behind the camera becomes more apparent with each project. Ideally, in the near future, Peterson will be given the opportunity to work with a budget that can execute the high-flying vision he clearly possesses.

The Calgary Underground Film Festival 2025 takes place from April 17–27. Find details, including information about tickets, at the festival's website.