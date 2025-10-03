Writer/director Wes Anderson, known for his distinct and vibrant filmmaking style, is the latest filmmaker to receive a Criterion box set release: The Wes Anderson Archive: Ten Films, Twenty-Five Years. The collection is every cinephile and physical media lover's dream, housed in a keepsake box featuring 20 discs and 25 hours of special features.

The curated Criterion Collection box set includes 10 of Anderson's feature films, including Blu-ray and new 4K digital masters of Bottle Rocket, Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle of Dogs and The French Dispatch. All supervised and approved by Anderson himself.

Alongside the films are hours worth of special features, including commentary tracks, interviews, documentaries, deleted scenes, short films, storyboards, animation tests, photographs, visual essays and more. The collection also includes a range of reprints of pieces and newly commissioned essays from critics and filmmakers alike, such as American film critic Richard Brody and Martin Scorsese, whose Esquire essay on Bottle Rocket is one of the collection's standout features.

Notably missing from the collection are his two most recent films, Asteroid City and The Phoenician Scheme.

Released September 30, the box set is available on the Criterion website.