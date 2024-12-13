Conan O'Brien lost both of his parents this week, as the comedian and podcaster's mother has died just three days after his father.

According to an obituary, Thomas O'Brien died on Monday (December 9) at the age of 95. His wife, Ruth, "passed away peacefully" on Thursday (December 12).

They were both longtime residents of Brookline, MA. Thomas was a doctor whose death was covered by The Boston Globe, which hailed him as a "visionary who addressed dangers of antimicrobial resistance."

The couple are survived by their six children, including Conan, as well as nine grandchildren.