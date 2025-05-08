7

When Conan O'Brien first introduced the "Clueless Gamer" segment as part of his internet offerings, his long-time employee Aaron Bleyaert initiated the late night host into the world of video games — an area of pop culture O'Brien was "clueless" about. As its popularity grew, sponsors latched on and celebrities began popping up as guests, replacing the beloved "Bley," much to our collective chagrin.

What Team Coco — or probably more accurately their corporate sponsors — perhaps didn't realize was how much Conan's fan base loved (and preferred) his interactions with his employees and the unsuspecting public. Since O'Brien vacated his late night desk, he's gone his own way, podcasting in the way only Conan can and devoting 30 minutes to setting up an employee's online dating profile. With the first season of his travel show, Conan O'Brien Must Go, O'Brien continued with this brand of independence, only to show traces of the celeb-ification of "Clueless Gamer" in the travelogue's Season 2.

In the first episode, O'Brien travels through Spain, picking olives with fan favourite Jordan Schlansky and meeting fans who connected with him on the "Conan O'Brien Needs a Fan" segment of his podcast, including a pilot with whom Conan tries out a flight simulator landing. Javier Bardem joins O'Brien in Madrid, taking in the city's art, music and food. The Spanish actor is completely game for O'Brien's silliness and acts as a great foil, and while their pairing doesn't quite match up to past travel episodes that featured Steven Yeun and Sam Richardson, Bardem's a charming showman and rounds out Episode 1 nicely.

Taika Waititi's appearance in Episode 2, though, is completely random and unnecessary. Travelling to New Zealand, O'Brien takes part in the country's attempt to claim the Guinness World Record for the largest haka (previously held by France). Waititi joins O'Brien at Eden Park in Auckland, but he barely factors into the episode and certainly doesn't possess the loose, self-deprecating attitude to complement Conan. His ever-so-brief appearance only serves to recall the celeb-filled "Clueless Gamer," and we can only hope future seasons of Conan O'Brien Must Go doesn't continue down this road.

It's a small detail in an otherwise entertaining episode and season filled with classic Conan bits like marrying a bungee jumping-loving couple in Christchurch and performing at a metal show in Feldkirch, Austria. One aspect that the season sorely misses (and Season 1 had in spades) is a grounded heart to Conan's travel experience. The segments move from bit to bit without the storytelling, and while there are laughs aplenty, the season doesn't demand the rewatches of its predecessor.

I'd be remiss not to account for the fact that both of O'Brien's parents passed away last December, with the comedian learning of the news while filming this series in Austria. Production halted, and while some members of the team returned to Austria to shoot extra footage, O'Brien, understandably, didn't continue filming.

The unexpectedly truncated production is certainly felt, especially in the Austria episode, but, as O'Brien poignantly demonstrated in Season 1's episode set in Ireland, comedy — and his career in general — comes secondary to his loyalty to family.

It's not the best Conan project we've ever seen, but, given the circumstances surrounding it, fans like me will gladly accept it. Much like Kedaki, as God made her.