Comedy Central Pulls Charlie Kirk 'South Park' Episode from Cable

"Got a Nut" is still available to stream on Paramount+ and YouTube TV

Photo couresty of Comedy Central

BY Allie GregoryPublished Sep 11, 2025

In response to the death of conservative figure Charlie Kirk, Comedy Central has pulled a recent episode of South Park, which parodies Kirk, from its overnight cable reruns.

August 6's Season 27 episode "Got a Nut" portrays Cartman as a hopeful right-wing podcaster and "masterdebater," invoking Kirk's livelihood at MAGA-aligned organization Turning Point USA.

Newsweek reports that while the episode has been pulled from syndication, it remains available to stream on Paramount+ and YouTube TV. 

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have yet to publicly comment on the matter.

FilmNewsSouth Park

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage