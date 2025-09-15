TIFF is over, so now it's time for the cinephiles to head north: Cinéfest Sudbury returns for its 37th edition from September 13 to 21, showcasing another spellbinding slate of cinema from here in Canada and beyond that is sure to delight both English- and French-speaking audiences.

Among this year's lineup of gala film presentations are Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie, Aki, Youngblood, Untitled Home Invasion Romance, Eleanor the Great, The Choral, Sentimental Value, Amour Apocalypse, John Candy: I Like Me, and Ma mère, Dieu et Silvie Vartan.

Further in special presentations, there will be screenings of Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery, Nouvelle Vague, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, No Other Choice, Arco, Ballistic, Honey Bunch, It Was Just an Accident, Mille secrets mille dangers, Omaha, On sera hereux, The President's Cake, The Secret Agent, Breed Apart, Blue Moon, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Saints and Warriors, Steal Away, and Vie privée.

Rounding out the Features Canada category are Mile End Kicks, Best Boy, The Bruce Peninsula, Dancing on the Elephant, Deathstalker, Fanny, Folichonneries, It Comes in Waves, Little Lorraine, Menteuse, Nobel & the Kid, Out Standing, Racewalkers, Space Cadet, The Things You Kill, What We Dreamed of Then, Yunan, Gagne ton ciel, Hangashore, and Violence — as well as Cinema Indigenized titles Clear Sky, Wrong Husband, Free Leonard Peltier and Nina & Madison, plus homegrown documentaries Les enfants du large, Modern Whore, Silver Screamers and Still Single.

Find the full programming schedule details for Cinéfest Sudbury 2025 here. Gala tickets and festival passports are on sale now.