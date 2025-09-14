The Toronto International Film Festival has announced its 2025 prize winners, with Chloé Zhao's Hamnet taking home the prestigious People's Choice Award.

Hamnet, a biopic about Shakespeare and his wife dealing with the death of their son, inspired buzz and busy screenings throughout the festival. Yours truly failed to get into a jam-packed press screening, despite showing up half an hour early!

The first runner-up was Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, and the second runner-up was Rian Johnson's Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

The newly added International People's Choice Award went to No Other Choice (Park Chan-wook), followed by the runners-up Sentimental Value (Joachim Trier) and Homebound (Neeraj Ghaywan).

The People's Choice Documentary Award was won by Barry Avrich's controversial The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue, about a general in the Israeli army. The film, which only had one screening, was met with protests through the festival. Runners-up in the documentary category were EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert (Baz Luhrmann) and You Had to Be There: How the Toronto Godspell Ignited the Comedy Revolution... (Nick Davis).

Rounding out the People's Choice categories, Matt Johnson's Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie earned the Midnight Madness Award. The runners-up were Obsession (Curry Barker) and The Furious (Kenji Tanigaki).

On the Canadian front, Zacharias Kunuk's Uiksaringitara (Wrong Husband) won the Best Canadian Feature Film Award (with Min Sook Lee's There Are No Words getting an honourable mention), and Sophy Romvari's Blue Heron won Best Canadian Discovery Award (with an honourable mention for Kunsang Kyirong's 100 Sunset).

The Platform Award went to Valentyn Vasyanovych's To the Victory! Short film nods went to Joecar Hanna's Talk Me, Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski's The Girl Who Cried Pearls, and Agnès Patron's To the Woods. The FIPRESCI Prize for an emerging filmmaker was won by Lucía Aleñar Iglesias's Forastera.

Read all of Exclaim!'s TIFF reviews here.