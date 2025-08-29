6

Darren Aronofsky isn't the first director immediately associated with a violent, borderline camp, gritty crime thriller. The director made his name with heady psychological fare — Requiem for a Dream and Black Swan — the type of film that draws WTFs and Letterboxd treatises. This makes Caught Stealing a particularly curious entry into his filmography, a punt that's easier to respect than enjoy.

Aronofsky sets the film in 1998, with a prominent display of the Twin Towers in the first frame, and, like the films of 1998, he does away with the increasingly contemporary notion that sex scenes have no place in films. Instead of placating a younger generation's call for chastity in film, we're gifted a hot sex scene right from the jump between Austin Butler's Hank, a baseball-loving bartender, and Zoë Kravitz's Yvonne, a paramedic who likes cats. The scene does little to further the film's story, since, even before they get down and dirty, we can tell they're wild about one another. However, it does help establish the era of the film, a clever way of matching tone to an audience's nostalgic subconscious.

Caught Stealing, based on Charlie Huston's book (Huston also wrote the screenplay for the film), has the markings of unserious '90s cinema. It's not here to make us think or become too invested; it's here to entertain.

Before we witness Hank and Yvonne's copulation, they come across Russ (Matt Smith), Hank's neighbour, as he leaves for London to tend to his ailing father. Soon after his departure, a couple of mobsters appear at Russ's door looking for the mohawked East London lad. Hank inadvertently ends up in their crosshairs while also attracting the ire of two Hasidic Jewish brothers (played by Liev Schreiber and Vincent D'Onofrio) also looking for Russ. Although Hank's innocence is clear, he still gets wrapped up in Russ's business and spends the film attempting to capitulate to the various baddies in the hopes that they'll leave him alone when the matter has settled.

Butler continues to impress in his role selection post-Elvis. There's a blueprint for actors like him, and he's deliberately and decisively dismissed it. Hank doesn't pose a serious challenge to Butler as an actor (although Hank is far more layered than the movie seemingly dictates); however, it's his desire not to be seen as the Prince Charming leading man or the all-American hero that stands out. Caught Stealing won't be a massive feather in Butler's cap after all's said and done, but it'll stand as a reminder that, when the industry told Butler to go right, he went left.

Aronofsky surrounds Butler with an ensemble of zany characters, the most entertaining being Nikita Kukushkin as Pavel, a thick-skulled meathead who takes the brawn of King Shark of The Suicide Squad and mixes it with the quippiness of Barry's NoHo Hank, minus any of Anthony Carrigan's cuddley innocence. Shreiber and D'Onofrio — "The Hebrews," as they're referred to in the film — offer a similar character-actor quality, providing the film with many of its comedic notes, such as arguing over how they can transport their hostage when it's shabbat and they're prohibited from driving a car.

While only appearing relatively briefly in the film, Benito A Martínez Ocasio (a.k.a. Bad Bunny) tears down any remaining notions that he's "just" a rapper. It's my second time seeing Martínez in a film in as many months (Happy Gilmore 2 being the other), and as with A$AP Rocky in Highest 2 Lowest, the Puerto Rican musician effortlessly leaves his mark without being the main show.

Huston's script constantly reminds audiences that Hank's no good, very bad day(s) comes about randomly and through no fault of Hank's. Butler translates this exasperation into his performance well, as every decision he makes comes out of desperation rather than just being an idiot. This prevents the film from becoming a frustrating 107 minutes, layering the characters and premise well enough to avoid becoming a cookie-cutter movie.

Caught Stealing contains many individual strengths: some laughs, plenty of violence, hot people doing hot things and a predictable but enjoyable twist. It just never comes together with any spark to speak of. Earlier this month, Nobody 2 fell victim to the same issue — a fun and enjoyable film that never became a whole greater than the sum of its parts. It's been two weeks since Bob Odenkirk's return as Hutch Mansell, and we've all pretty much moved on to the next. In two weeks, Caught Stealing will follow suit.