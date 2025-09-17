While filming their upcoming Christmas movie in Toronto earlier this year, the Jonas Brothers crashed a Camp Rock trivia night at Hemingway's Bar and Patio in Yorkville. That little appearance alone was more exciting than the concept of a Jonas Brothers Christmas movie (sorry), but there is some actual good news all these months later: Camp Rock 3 — the follow-up to the beloved 2008 Disney Channel original movie and its 2010 sequel, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam — has officially been greenlit by the House of Mouse, with filming beginning in Vancouver this week.

The Jonas Brothers are reprising their original roles as the members of brother band Connect 3, as well as executive-producing the movie alongside former co-star Demi Lovato, Deadline reports. Joe, Kevin and Nick also shared the news in their own way: by posting a video of them lip-syncing a scene from the first movie in the franchise. Joe added a follow-up clip where he mouths the line, "I'm Shane Gray, for crying out loud."

According to Deadline, Camp Rock 3 follows Connect 3 returning to camp after losing the opening act for their reunion tour to discover the next big thing. New campers will include Safe (Liamani Segura), Desi (Hudson Stone), Rosie (Lumi Pollack), Cliff (Casey Trotter), Callie (Brooklynn Pitts), Madison (Ava Jean) and Fletch (Malachi Barton). Sherry Cola (Joyride) also joins the cast as Lark, while Maria Canals-Barrera (Wizards of Waverly Place) returns as Connie, Mitchie's mom and the camp's head chef.

"Camp Rock is an important part of the Disney Channel original movie legacy, with unforgettable music, energetic storytelling, and characters that live in the hearts of fans to this day," Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis said in a statement. "Bringing it back with Kevin, Joe, Nick and Demi is such a full-circle moment, and we can't wait to reintroduce this world to a new generation."

The Jonas Brothers have a Vancouver show at Rogers Place tomorrow (September 18), and have been spotted on set at Barnet Marine Park in Burnaby. Notably, most of the first two Camp Rock movies were filmed in Ontario, so we'll just have to pretend the mountains in the background were always there, I guess?

Honestly? We're about to be so back more than we ever have before. Hopefully Joe can quickly grow out his hair and start straightening it again, and the wardrobe department has a surplus of scarves and bright-coloured, suffocatingly skinny jeans on standby.