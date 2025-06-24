A new feature-length documentary spotlighting the global fandom of K-pop group BTS — called the ARMY — is set to hit theatres worldwide next month.

Directed by award-winning filmmakers Grace Lee and Patty Anh, Forever We Are Young will open in cinemas on July 30 via Trafalgar Releasing. Blending personal stories with global milestones to illustrate the fanbase's cultural impact, the film follows fans across continents who share a connection through their love for BTS. The documentary will also delve into fan-led movements that helped launch the K-pop group into superstardom, while also exploring the "passion, creativity and activism" that defines the BTS ARMY.

Co-directors Lee and Anh shared in a statement, "There is no BTS without ARMY and no ARMY without BTS. We're excited for audiences to go on an emotional journey and meet a fandom that made us laugh, cry, and think."

The documentary made its world premiere at SXSW in Austin, TX, in March. Trafalgar Releasing has a long history of distributing BTS content, including concert films and live event broadcasts.

As of this month, all seven members of BTS have finished their compulsory military service, which they began in 2023. The group is set to make their full return in March 2026.

Tickets for the film are available for purchase beginning July 2.