Ahead of its premiere at TIFF this weekend, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's upcoming documentary Road Diary has received a streaming release date.

Road Diary will arrive on Disney+ and Hulu October 25. Directed Thom Zimny, the film chronicles Springsteen and the E Street Band's 2023–2024 tour.

"Our new film Road Diary will take you on a journey through behind-the-scenes and rehearsals, to shows that we performed all around the world this year," Springsteen shared in a teaser for the film. "You'll get to experience a little bit of the fun and magic that we get to experience every night."

Per a Hulu synopsis, Road Diary is "the most in-depth look ever at the creation of [Springsteen and the E Street Band's] legendary live performances," offering viewers "fly-on-the-wall footage of band rehearsals and special moments backstage."

As it's definitely not farewell for the Boss, Springsteen and the E Street Band will play seven Canadian cities in November.