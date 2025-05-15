Born Ruffians have announced Beauty's Pride, a short film accompaniment to their forthcoming album of the same title (out June 6 via Wavy Haze Records).

Set to premiere on YouTube on May 28 at 8 p.m. ET, the documentary — directed by cinematographer Jared Raab (BlackBerry, Nirvanna the Band the Show) and produced by July Talk's Peter Dreimanis — combines poetic visuals with philosophical reflection, following the band as they "navigate the evolving dynamics of artistry, identity and legacy," according to a press release.

Beauty's Pride mines Born Ruffians' archival footage from recording music and being on the road together since 2008 to help execute the concept, which was conceived in collaboration with Raab, as well as Dreimanis and his July Talk bandmate Leah Fay Goldstein.