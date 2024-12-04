Bob Dylan continues to be a light in the dark as his Twitter era lives on amidst people jumping ship to move over to Bluesky. In a recent post to the platform, Dylan shared an approving message about Timothée Chalamet, who is portraying Dylan in his infamous "Dylan goes electric" era in the upcoming biopic A Complete Unknown.

Referring to Chalamet as a "brilliant actor," Dylan assures his followers that Chalamet will be completely believable as him. Dylan also encourages his followers to read Elijah Wald's 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric!, on which A Complete Unknown is based.

"There's a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!). Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy's a brilliant actor so I'm sure he's going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me," the songwriter wrote on Twitter. "The film's taken from Elijah Wald's Dylan Goes Electric — a book that came out in 2015. It's a fantastic retelling of events from the early '60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport. After you've seen the movie read the book."

A stamp of approval from the guy you're portraying can't hurt the ego. Chalamet, who spent five years training with a harmonica coach for the role, will also be singing Dylan's songs in the film. A trailer from July showed a sneak peek of Chalamet singing "A Hard Rain's a-Gonna Fall," and if his vocal talents in Wonka weren't proof enough, he sounds pretty good!

Directed by James Mangold, A Complete Unknown arrives in theatres December 25.