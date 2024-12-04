Bob Dylan Gives Seal of Approval to "Brilliant Actor" Timothée Chalamet

"After you've seen the movie read the book," the music legend wrote of Chalamet's upcoming star turn in 'A Complete Unknown'

BY Karlie RogersPublished Dec 4, 2024

Bob Dylan continues to be a light in the dark as his Twitter era lives on amidst people jumping ship to move over to Bluesky. In a recent post to the platform, Dylan shared an approving message about Timothée Chalamet, who is portraying Dylan in his infamous "Dylan goes electric" era in the upcoming biopic A Complete Unknown.

Referring to Chalamet as a "brilliant actor," Dylan assures his followers that Chalamet will be completely believable as him. Dylan also encourages his followers to read Elijah Wald's 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric!, on which A Complete Unknown is based. 

"There's a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!). Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy's a brilliant actor so I'm sure he's going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me," the songwriter wrote on Twitter. "The film's taken from Elijah Wald's Dylan Goes Electric — a book that came out in 2015. It's a fantastic retelling of events from the early '60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport. After you've seen the movie read the book." 

A stamp of approval from the guy you're portraying can't hurt the ego. Chalamet, who spent five years training with a harmonica coach for the role, will also be singing Dylan's songs in the film. A trailer from July showed a sneak peek of Chalamet singing "A Hard Rain's a-Gonna Fall," and if his vocal talents in Wonka weren't proof enough, he sounds pretty good! 

Directed by James Mangold, A Complete Unknown arrives in theatres December 25. 

