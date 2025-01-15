We're still healing from Inside — but it seems Bo Burnham is ready to go Outside. Or at least that's what a duo of mysterious YouTube and TikTok accounts have led fans to believe through a series of cryptic videos seemingly spelling out the title of his next project.

UPDATE (1/14, 8:35 p.m. ET): The owners of the YouTube and TikTok accounts teasing said material have come forward to admit the "Robert Burnham" profiles are fake. Sad!







As of press time, a TikTok account belonging to a "Robert Burnham" has been posting spooky videos with what appears to be music from the comedian's Inside outtakes overlaid on footage of a rolling tide, in addition to its three most recent uploads, which contain the letters "O," "U" and "T," respectively. Suspiciously, the account shares a profile picture with Burnham's verified Instagram profile, which currently has all posts either archived or deleted.

The TikTok account's name, @destroyarasaka, refers to the fictional evil megacorporation from the Cyberpunk video game franchise, of which the most recent instalment arrived in 2020 (the year before Burnham dropped Inside), as Reddit users have pointed out. That profile's bio points to YouTube account @pleasestayoutside, which posted two more cryptic videos yesterday (January 12).

Nothing from any official channels has been confirmed about Burnham's follow-up to Inside, and the timing of events does raise suspicions; the Robert Burnham TikTok account is counting down to January 19, the day the app is set to potentially be banned in the US. The Bo Burnham subreddit has further speculated that the new accounts are run by a fan, and the whole thing is a hoax. That said, things felt pretty equally apocalyptic last we saw Burnham — maybe the end of the world is just his thing now.