Just a few weeks ago, it was announced that Bad Bunny would be returning to the silver screen with a role in Darren Aronofsky's next feature Caught Stealing, a crime thriller starring Austin Butler.

It seems like Bunny's caught the acting bug, as it's just been revealed that he'll also appear alongside Adam Sandler in the upcoming Netflix sequel to 1996's Happy Gilmore.

The original stars Sandler as an aspiring hockey pro who starts playing golf to save his grandmother's house, but plot details for its follow-up are currently scarce. Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald are set to reprise their roles from the original, but that's about all we've got.

Back in 2022, Bad Bunny appeared in the Brad Pitt-starring action comedy Bullet Train; the following year, he was in the queer wrestling biopic Cassandro.