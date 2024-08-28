Bad Bunny made his screen debut back in 2021, when he popped up on the Netflix series Narcos: Mexico. Since then, he's appeared alongside Brad Pitt in Bullet Train and Gael Garcia Bernal in Cassandro. Now, he's set to star alongside Austin Butler in Darren Aronofsky's forthcoming film.

As reported by Deadline, Caught Stealing is a crime thriller that stars Butler as Hank Thompson, a former baseball player who becomes enmeshed in the seedy underworld of '90s New York City. Bad Bunny's role is yet to be revealed.

Caught Stealing is based on the book of the same name by Charlie Huston, who's writing the script for Aronofsky's film. The cast also includes Zoë Kravitz, Liev Schreiber, Regina King, Matt Smith and Will Brill.