Beloved CanCon rascal B.A. Johnston has returned with the second season of his Hamilton-set comedy series, B.A. Johnston's Ham Jam, after a six-year wait from Season 1.

"I have no idea why it took so long to make the show. I did all my stuff in, like, one take over six days," he said in a release.

For the uninitiated, here's a synopsis of the five-episode, Quiet Ghost Inc.-produced season:

From a Guy Fieri-inspired jaunt across Hamilton's homegrown restaurant scene, to a deep dive into the CFL's infamous Ticats-Argos Labour Day rivalry, to a sobering look at how gentrification has impacted Hamiltonians, the new season provides returning fans and first-time viewers with an absurdly comedic yet poignantly sincere portrait of Canada's Steeltown.

"I struggle a lot with getting serious, but you've got to get serious before you can get weird," Johnston shared. "The interview with [Paul "Ozzie" Osbaldiston, of the Hamilton Tiger Cats] was one of my favourite things I've ever done with the show. It was a very emotional experience. When he teared up, I was right there with him."

Watch Season 2, Episode 1 (after 4:20 p.m. ET today — nice) below, and head to Johnston's YouTube to check out the rest.