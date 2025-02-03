Celebrities are just like us! Case in point: Ayo Edebiri is a big Radiohead fan, and her favourite song by the beloved art rock band is "Weird Fishes / Arpeggi."

This tidbit came from an audience Q&A during the Sundance Film Festival last week, when Edebiri attended the premiere of her new film Opus.

During the Q&A (shared by Deadline), a fan noted that she wore a Radiohead T-shirt during her Criterion Closet video from July 2024, and that she also wore one during a scene in Opus as well. The fan then asked her what her favourite Radiohead song was.

"I don't know, 'Weird Fishes / Arpeggi,'" she responded. When the crowd cheered, she joked, "You don't have to 'woo' for that. I'll take it, but."

Given that she's a co-star of The Bear, "Hunting Bears" might have been a slightly more logical choice, but still — "Weird Fishes / Arpeggi" is a true Radiohead head's choice! A couple of years back, Exclaim! ranked it Radiohead's second-best song.