Over 1,300 Hollywood insiders have pledged to boycott working with Israeli film institutions and companies that are "implicated in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people."

Film Workers for Palestine announced the pledge this morning, citing the signatures of actors, filmmakers and industry professionals, including Ayo Edebiri, Mark Ruffalo, Olivia Colman, Riz Ahmed, Tilda Swinton, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Seligman, Aimee Lou Wood, Ilana Glazer, Brian Cox, Benedict Wong and more.

The declaration was inspired by Filmmakers United Against Apartheid, which was organized by prominent filmmakers such as Jonathan Demme and Martin Scorsese in 1987, who refused to screen their films in apartheid South Africa.

The official pledge reads, "As filmmakers, actors, film industry workers, and institutions, we recognize the power of cinema to shape perceptions. In this urgent moment of crisis, where many of our governments are enabling the carnage in Gaza, we must do everything we can to address complicity in that unrelenting horror." The pledge clarified that examples of complicity include "whitewashing or justifying genocide and apartheid, and/or partnering with the government committing them."

The statement continued:

The world's highest court, the International Court of Justice, has ruled that there is a plausible risk of genocide in Gaza, and that Israel's occupation and apartheid against Palestinians are unlawful. Standing for equality, justice, and freedom for all people is a profound moral duty that none of us can ignore. So too, we must speak out now against the harm done to the Palestinian people.

We answer the call of Palestinian filmmakers, who have urged the international film industry to refuse silence, racism, and dehumanization, as well as to 'do everything humanly possible' to end complicity in their oppression.

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Mike Lerner shared of the pledge, "It is the responsibility of every independently minded artist to use whatever powers of expression they possess to support the global resistance to overcome this horror." He continued, "This pledge is an essential non-violent tool to undermine the deadly impunity that Israel and its allies currently enjoy."

Find the list of signatures here.