Have you ever thought to yourself post-therapy session that the trauma you endured from your parents' nasty divorce could be used for good? If so, this one's for you: audio from the nasty fight that acts as the crescendo in 2019's Marriage Story is being used to scare wolves so that they don't kill livestock along the West Coast of the United States.

A report from The Wall Street Journal claims that a team inspecting wolf hunts on fields of cows play the eternally-memed fight so that the predators will fear humans. A USDA district supervisor in Oregon named Paul Wolf (yes, really) told the publication, "I need the wolves to respond and know that, hey, humans are bad."

The sound of the altercation from the award-winning film is broadcast via drones that have thermal cameras and a loudspeaker. If one of the drones detects a predatory wolf, it'll cast a spotlight on the animal while playing audio of fireworks, gunshots, arguments and even clips of AC/DC's "Thunderstruck." This so-called "wolf hazing" prevents the need to cull the animals, as grey wolves are an endangered species.

If these screeches really do deter wolves from killing cows, perhaps the next step is to install a Wii loaded with Rock Band, Wii Fit and Mario Kart in their habitat so they can get the real child of recession-fuelled divorce experience.