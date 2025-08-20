Aubrey Plaza's husband Jeff Baena died by suicide at the beginning of 2025, and Plaza has now spoken about the grief that she has been living with ever since — an experience she has now compared to the Apple TV+ film The Gorge.

She appeared on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast this week (August 19), and the host asked her about her emotional state. "Overall, I'm here and I'm functioning, and I feel really grateful to be moving through the world. I think I'm okay, but, y'know, it's a daily struggle," Plaza acknowledged.

She then shared the film comparison: "Obviously this is a really dumb analogy, but it was kind of a joke at a certain point, but I actually mean it: did you see that movie The Gorge?"

Poehler said she hadn't, and Plaza described the concept: "In the movie, there's a cliff on one side and then there's a cliff on the other side, and then there's a gorge in between, and it's filled with all these monster people that are trying to get them."

She continued, "I swear, when I watched it, I was like, 'That is what my grief is like.' Or what grief could be like, where it's like, at all times, there's a giant ocean of just awfulness that's right there and I can see it. And sometimes, I just want to like just dive into it and just be in it. And then sometimes, I just look at it. And then sometimes, I just try to get away from it. But it's always there. It's just always there, and the monster people are trying to get me like Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy."

Read Exclaim!'s review of The Gorge here. Plaza co-stars in the new detective comedy Honey Don't, out this week.