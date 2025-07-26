Coldplay's kiss cam scandal has resulted in two people at the AI company Astronomer resigning from their jobs, but it's also gotten at least one person hired: specifically Chris Martin's ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, who is now Astronomer's "temporary spokesperson."

In a video posted on social media yesterday (July 25), Paltrow said that she had been hired "on a very temporary basis" to answer some questions about the company, now that it's getting so much attention.

With an apparent sense of irony, Paltrow avoided addressing the scandal of now-former CEO Andy Byron canoodling with now-ex HR head Kristin Cabot at a Coldplay show, and she also neglected to mention her spousal connection to Coldplay's lead singer.

Instead, she talked about how Astronomer is a great way to run "Apache Airflow" and help customers with "data workflow automation." In other words, we still don't have the slightest clue what Astronomer does, but it's pretty funny that Gwyneth Paltrow is the one telling us about it.