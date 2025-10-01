6

When Daniel Day-Lewis announced his retirement from acting after his phenomenal turn as Reynolds Woodcock in Phantom Thread, it earned the actor his sixth Academy Award nomination, and the acting world lost a giant comparable to the likes of Laurence Olivier. Fortunately for audiences, nepotism exists, and DDL has returned to the screen with a performance far better than his son's directorial debut deserves.

Anemone's family drama, co-written by father and son, sets Ronan Day-Lewis up for a decent shot at success. A quiet two-hander-plus-two effectively transfers the burden of the film to its lead performances: Daniel and Sean Bean as estranged brothers, which the two, of course, bear with effortless aplomb. Samantha Morton and Samuel Bottomley round out the main cast as the former partner and son, respectively, of DDL's Ray, who has been living a remote life away from his family. Both Morton and Bottomley do their best with the material they're given, and get as much emotion out of it as possible.

While RDL does demonstrate an artistic directorial acumen that will surely and eventually translate into rewarding work, such skills don't make themselves known enough in Anemone. The film grapples with a multitude of themes, from the role of the father to the Troubles, the effects of childhood abuse, and everyone's favourite, generational trauma. Although the sheer quantity leaves most of these themes without proper exploration or resolution, the primary issue with the film comes from Anemone's dull delivery, in spite of the great performances and many avenues to choose from.

The son of Day-Lewis seems to get in his own way at multiple points in the film. Often trying to exposite Anemone's story into a visual language (that does render lush and gorgeous), RDL forgets to properly drive the story forward with any urgency or actual meaning. Instead, we flit from one conversation, sequence or theme to another without finding much depth along the way. When the audience is given a chance to feel something (typically when we find Daniel and Bean at brotherly loggerheads), the exchange never pays off or evolves into something significant. It's simply a moment for audiences to marvel at some great acting, which, even with said acting heavyweights, can only take a movie so far.

Anemone inspires indifference. It doesn't stir up any strong feelings of disdain, nor does it demand enthusiasm. It just simply exists — perhaps the worst thing anyone can say about a movie. As a visual artist, Anemone adds a feather to RDL's cap, but as a director, it only highlights a filmmaker who hasn't found his voice.