During Andy Samberg's years on Saturday Night Live, he became best known for his Digital Shorts as a member of the Lonely Island. But he was also a key member of the show's live cast, and now he's revealed his favourite moment from his performing live on SNL: the time he did his Nicolas Cage impression alongside the real Nicolas Cage.

During an appearance on the podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, Samberg said, "He came on SNL and did it with me, which I know is an SNL move. But if I really had to think about one moment that I had live during that show, that was my favourite moment of the whole time, it was probably when he came and did that with me."

Samberg's Cage impression was a running gag on SNL. Samberg said of the actor's appearance on the show, "He was the nicest when he came, and he went so fucking ham live. We did at dress [rehearsal] and he was, like, good. We were like, 'This is gonna work!' And then on air, he just went all-in and did the nice thing of, like, 'I'm gonna do how you do the impression.'"

Samberg added that he originally didn't realize he could do a Cage impression, but it was written into a sketch, and he discovered that it came naturally. "The reason I have an impression is 'cause I've watched a thousand hours of Nic Cage," Samberg said. "It's embedded in me somewhere."

Watch Samberg and Cage act together below.