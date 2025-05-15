Yesterday's (May 14) episode of John Mulaney's zany Netflix talk show, Everybody's Live, featured Alanis Morissette as the musical guest. After delivering his opening remarks wearing a blindfold (which stayed on for the entire show, because why not?), Mulaney preceded the Canadian icon's performance by giving the tongue-in-cheek proclamation, "Everybody's Live is the greatest music showcase in entertainment."

Morissette then took to the stage to deliver an electrifying rendition of her beloved hit, "Ironic," off 1995's Jagged Little Pill. As she passionately belted her famous lines about the displeasures of rain on wedding days and receiving freebies after paying for the same things, her voice teetered on a delicious yodel.

Later in the episode, Morissette joined Mulaney's panel of celebrity guests — Sarah Silverman, Patton Oswalt, Steve Guttenberg and brain expert Dr. Rahul Jandial — to discuss this week's topic of sleep. As she settled into her place on the couch, Mulaney asked Morissette the hard-hitting question, "Do you, yourself, have any trouble sleeping?" (To which the answer was not before having children, but definitely after.)

Morissette is the latest Canadian talent to feature on Mulaney's show, following the Christmas-miracle reunion of METZ, and Destroyer's performance for which they teamed up with American singer-songwriter Jessica Pratt.